One event made all the difference for the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op in a dual meet win over Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The final score was 128.2250 to 124.5000, as Maddie Kremer won three events.
“Despite a few rough events, the team was able to finish strong on floor and win the dual,” said Anna Gamm, co-head coach of the co-op. “I was very proud of the way they were able to bounce back and stay focused on their routines.”
Kremer took first in the balance beam with a score of 8.8, while also winning the uneven bars with an 8.5 and the vault with an 8.85. She had a lot of help from her teammates.
“Marina Cupp and Savannah Treinen hit their season-high scores on bars, scoring a 7.2 and 7.15, respectively,” said Gamm. “On floor, Maddie Kremer continues to edge a 9, scoring an 8.95, while Violet Marx had over a 0.5 improvement from last week, scoring a 7.85.”
Even with her big score, Kremer took second in the floor to Watertown’s Sammy Knight, who finished with a 9.1. However, Kremer won the all-around with a score of 35.100. Bo Everly took third for the co-op with a 31.725, followed by Treinen, who totaled a 31.
“This is a super busy week for the Waunakee-DeForest team, with another dual on Friday and an invite on Saturday,” said Gamm. “The girls’ focus at practice and their drive during meets is making all the difference.”