One down, and a whole season to go.
On Sunday, the Waunakee Local 9 opened the 2023 Home Talent baseball campaign with a rousing 12-0 win at Cazenovia, as Blake Bieri and the rest of the Local Nine pitching staff turned in a strong outing.
One down, and a whole season to go.
On Sunday, the Waunakee Local 9 opened the 2023 Home Talent baseball campaign with a rousing 12-0 win at Cazenovia, as Blake Bieri and the rest of the Local Nine pitching staff turned in a strong outing.
“It was a great game where a lot of guys were able to contribute to the win,” said Justin Acker, head coach for Waunakee. “Blake was great on the mound to start and other pitchers came in and kept the shutout. Offensively, we were able to take advantage of walks and errors along with 11 hits of our own.”
At 1-0, the Local 9 welcome Northern Section champion Middleton and perennial contender Cross Plains to Murphy Field on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
“I know the guys have worked hard this off season and are looking forward to this weekend,” said Acker.
As the Local Nine starter, Bieri threw four innings, allowed just one hit and struck out 10. Adam Acker covered a scoreless fifth, fanning two. Zach Johnson pitched a scoreless sixth, before Dayne Olesen finished off the seventh, striking out two. On the day, Local 9 struck out 14 batters and shut out Cazenovia on four hits and three walks.
Ryne Fueger knocked in two runs and scored a pair on offense, while Dane Luebke walked three times and Riley Ripp earned two free passes. Jarrett Fueger finished with two hits, including a home run, while Jeff Thomasen collected three hits. Johnson had a hit, a walk and scored two runs, with two RBI. Zach Soffels had a hit, a walk and scored two runs, as Adam Acker had two hits, two walks, scored a run and had an RBI.
A two-run single lined to center by Thomasen was the big blow in the first inning, as Bieri also knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice.
The Local 9 exploded for six runs in the third, as Thomasen doubled after Jarrett Fueger reached base on an error. Johnson laced a single to left to plate Fueger and Thomasen, as Zach Stoffels followed with a single tthat moved Johnson to third. A walk to Adam Acker loaded the bases, and Ryne Fueger hit a two-run single to left. Luebke walked to load the bases again, but Ripp hit into a double play, allowing Acker to score. Bieri got on via an error, allowing Ryne Fueger to score, making it 9-0 after three innings.
In the fourth, Stoffels walked and later scored on a passed ball, and in the seventh, Jarrett Fueger’s towering home run made it 11-0. Thomasen singled and Johnson walked. Misha Capul singled, but Thomasen was thrown out on a close play at third. Acker’s RBI single plated Johnson.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.