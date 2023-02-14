The ski teams traveled to Cable for the Wisconsin Nordic State Championships, a two-day event featuring a 7.1 kilometer skate race on Saturday followed by a 7.1k classical pursuit race on Sunday.
The combined times score for overall place and team standings. The girls' team finished 11th and only two points out of ninth place with Emily Berger finishing 19th overall, followed by Carla Schwitters (43rd), Alexi Walker (62nd) and Audrey Bakken (62rd). “ it got up to 45’F during the girls' classical race making waxing very difficult. We probably got it right on 10 out of 12 high school skiers,” said Dale Fanney, head coach.
In the boys' race, Troy Niles and Sam Clepper were virtually tied for 67th and 69th place overall with Jonah Barden finishing 89th and Andrew Berger taking 102nd. “The boys made significant improvement over last year and will all be back next season,” said Fanney.
In the Middle School Championships, the boys' team finished 13th paced by Levi Tonn, who had a great classical race finishing 38th and 44th overall. He was followed by Isaiah Birkrem (57th), Lucas Varela (61st) and Alex Kashuk (80th). For the girls' middle school team, Annabelle Niles placed 37th overall followed by Adrienne Bakken (48th) and Nellie Berger (65th). The girls' team finished 12th.
The high school skiers will be wrapping up the Ski Season at the 2023 American Korteloppet in Hayward on Feb. 24.