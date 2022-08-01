The 26th (almost) annual Wauna Spike Coed Six’s Grass Volleyball Tournament was held during Wauna Fest weekend at Ripp Park. A total of 34 teams participated in this year’s tournament, which was once again sponsored by the Waunakee Lions Club.
With things getting back to normal after a year off due to Covid two years ago, and apprehension still hanging last year, this year’s tournament was viewed as a way to get back to a what summer was meant to be, relaxing and fun.
With a picture perfect day for weather, not much went wrong for the teams, unless they did it themselves by missing a serve, mishandling a ball or hitting a ball out of bounds. It was a great day of play, with everyone enjoying the competition. There were a multitude of friends and family found throughout the tournament area cheering and injecting some additional fun into the matches.
The annual tournament ritual started at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, but many teams arrived as early as 7:30 a.m. in order to get a good tent site to headquarter out of during the day.
The tournament had over 200 participants, with teams originating as far away as Mauston, Rio and Belleville.
Because of the number of team entries submitted for this year’s tournament, two divisions consisting of intermediate teams were created. Intermediate 1 consisted of 16 teams, while Intermediate 2 consisted of 14 teams. The Recreation consisted of another four teams.
Eight portable volleyball nets were set-up by Waunakee Lion Members on the grass soccer fields. As many as 16 co-ed teams consisting of nearly 100 players could be seen serving, bumping, setting and spiking at the any one time throughout the day.
The day started with various pools of round robin competition being held in order to determine which teams from each of the pools would move on to the single elimination portion of the tournament.
After round-robin play, the single-elimination portion of the tournament then began for both Intermediate Divisions, as well as the Recreation Division in order to determine final standings.
“Kisquatch” from Waunakee, led by Jesmine Roper, was able to capture the Intermediate 1 Division Championship. “Milk” from Oregon, led by Amanda Sedlacek, took the Intermediate 2 Championship. The Recreation Division Champion was “Volley Lama’s” led by Scott Grosse from Waunakee.
Waunakee was the origination of nine of the 34 participating teams.
Randy Dahmen has been the Tournament’s Director since its inception. He commented that this year’s tournament will be most remembered for how great the weather was, as well as how smooth the day of play went for all those involved.
The longevity of the tournament has made for some interesting trivia. During the tournament’s 26-year history, there have been 1,299 teams and over 7,800 players who have participated in the annual competition.