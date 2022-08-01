The 26th (almost) annual Wauna Spike Coed Six’s Grass Volleyball Tournament was held during Wauna Fest weekend at Ripp Park. A total of 34 teams participated in this year’s tournament, which was once again sponsored by the Waunakee Lions Club.

With things getting back to normal after a year off due to Covid two years ago, and apprehension still hanging last year, this year’s tournament was viewed as a way to get back to a what summer was meant to be, relaxing and fun.