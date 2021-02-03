Though the Waunakee snowboard season has been like no other, the small team is dedicated, supportive, and competitive.
With practices at Devils Head and races at Tyrol Basin, the athletes have faced challenges, yet have overcome and seen great results in their first two nights of racing. Led by veteran captains, junior Calia Hinckley and senior AJ Beery, returners senior Calvin Spoden and junior Carson Roepke, and newcomers senior Chase Syverud and freshmen Charlie King, Zachary King, and Gregory Nicholson, the team has come together to become a force on the slopes.
The first races of the season kicked off on Jan. 25; the snowboarders competed in giant slalom. Hinckley led the girls co-op team with two third-place finishes (28.19 sec and 28.12), and Beery topped the boys team with a fourth place and second place result (25.8 and 25.0). Rounding out top 25 finishes were Roepke (9th - 28.37 and 5th - 26.66), Spoden (14th - 30.05 and 12th - 28.93), C. King (18th - 35.31 and 20th - 35.64), Syverud (21st - 39.09 and 21st - 38.28), and Nicholson (23rd - 52.44).
Victories stacked up Feb. 1 on the slalom course. Hickley again had a fast night, with 7th and 5th place finishes (34.86 and 30.35). Beery had a career best result, taking 1st place on his first run (23.31), solidly beating a Middleton competitor who continually nudges him into second place finishes.
"It only took me four years to do it!" Beery said after seeing his time.
On Beery's second run, he placed 2nd (24.27). The rest of the boys' team also saw impressive finishes all night; Spoden (12th - 29.6 and 9th - 29.22), Roepke (13th - 29.88 and 7th - 28.9), Z King (16th - 31.92 and 15th - 31.24), and C King (19th - 33.95 and 18th - 32.64).
The team was looking to dominate at their conference races Feb. 8. Results will be posted online as they are received then in the Feb. 18 print edition of the Waunakee Tribune.
Decisions are still being made about the possibility of participating in the state competition at Mt LaCrosse.
