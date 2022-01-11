The best Christmas gift of all for the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op was time off from competition.
It allowed the athletes time to perfect their performances, and it showed in a tight 129.125-127.075 dual meet win over Reedsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the team’s first home meet of the season.
“Overall, the Waunakee-DeForest team worked very hard over winter break to clean up our routines and add a few new skills,” said Head Coach Brittany Hoffman. “We are very excited to see improvement from our first meet back in December and hope to continue to go up from here.”
The squad also competed in an invitational at Mount Horeb on Saturday, Jan. 8, where Waunakee-DeForest finished fifth.
Waunakee-DeForest 129.125
Reedsburg 127.075
Taking three of the top four spots in the all-around, the co-op rolled past Reedsburg.
Waunakee’s Maddie Kremer placed first in the all-around with 34.2 points, while DeForest’s Savannah Treinen was third with 32.525 and Waunakee’s Vivian McCollough took fourth with 32.
It was a big night for Kremer, who won the vault (8.7) and the beam (8.55), took second in the uneven bars (8.2) and ended up third in the floor exercise (8.75).
In the vault, Treinen was runner-up with an 8.4, as McCollough (8.2) finished in a tie for third.
The co-op also swept the top four spots in the beam, with Treinen (8.4) taking second, Waunakee’s Kirsten Beery (8.3) placing third and McCollough (7.95) finishing fourth. Treinen’s 8.875 performance in the floor was good enough for second, as McCollough (8.55) place fourth in the event.
“Maddie Kremer, Savannah Treinen and Vivian McCollough really brought it last night for the varsity team as varsity all-arounders,” said Hoffman.
Waunakee-DeForest also won the junior varsity meet by a score of 111.45-48.45.
“I just want to point out two JV gymnasts,” said Hoffman. “Marina Cupp (Waunakee) really worked hard and made major improvements in all of her routines. Also, Trinity Gehrmann (DeForest) who snagged the JV all-around first place.”
Mount Horeb Invite
Competing in the White division, Waunakee-DeForest totaled 123.9, good enough for fifth place.
Team finishing ahead of the co-op included Verona/Edgewood (140.85), Sun Prairie (132.2), Madison United (131.875), and Madison West (124.725). Middleton was sixth with 121.9.
Kremer experienced the most success for Waunakee-DeForest, taking fifth in both the vault (8.925) and the uneven bars (8.55). She took seventh in the all-around with a score of 33.25.
“For the first invite of the season we are proud of what the gymnast did,” Hoffman. “We had a lot of falls on beam and have some more cleaning up of our routines to do. We are looking forward and learning from this meet.”
The co-op was slated to compete at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 11, with a home dual against Baraboo scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Parents’ Night.