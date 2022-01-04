The Cap City Cougars had a quick turnaround from their holiday festivities. Immediately following the holiday weekend, they participated in the Culver's Cup Tournament at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison. The Cougars competed from Tuesday, Dec. 28 to Thursday, Dec. 30, ringing in the New Year with one win and two losses.
While the rest of the tournament kicked off on Tuesday, Cap City was forced to sit and wait. The Cougars' scheduled opponent, the Lakeshore Lightning, withdrew from the tournament. This gave Cap City an automatic 1-0 victory to advance to the next round.
The action got rolling on Wednesday as Cap City took on the St. Croix Valley Fusion. The Fusion defeated Brookfield, 3-0, to get to this round and kept the momentum rolling against the Cougars.
The first period was a shooting barrage from the Fusion. They got off 23 shots to Cap City's four. Two of those shots found the back of the net. The first one came less than 30 seconds into the game as St. Croix Valley's Trinity Mittl snuck it past Cap City goalie Lily Rosenthal (Sun Prairie), assisted by Kraly Walker and Kendall Sundby.
Three minutes later, the Fusion were on the board again. This time, it was Natalie Roussopoulos scoring, assisted by Sammie Johnson. The Cougars continued to battle, tightening up the defense and not allowing any more goals in the period despite continued pressure from St. Croix Valley. The first period ended with a 2-0 advantage for the Fusion.
St. Croix Valley kept up its habit of early goal scoring in the second period. This time, the Fusion scored 48 seconds into the period as Johnson nailed an unassisted goal. They would follow this up with another goal about a minute later as Alisha Latham, assisted by Sophia John and Alayna Brightbill, upped the Fursion's advantage to 4-0.
The shot count was much more even in the second period, now just an 18-14 advantage for St. Croix Valley. The increased offensive production resulted in Cap City's first goal of the game with the second period in its late stages. Sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) flicked a shot past the goalie, assisted by Maddie Tattersall (Sun Prairie) and Rachel Robbins (Waunakee).
Cap City kept up the offensive production. After surrendering an unassisted goal to St. Croix Valley's Kendall Sundby, the Cougars struck again. This time, it was senior Meg Cumming (Sun Prairie) who scored for Cap City, assisted by junior Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee), to bring the score to 5-2 in favor of the Fusion as the second period came to a close..
The third period was nearly a stalemate. The two teams had a feel for each other now, and it showed on defense. Both the Cougars and Fusion locked it down. Both teams had exactly ten shots in the period. As the game was nearing its end, St. Croix Valley added one last security goal.
Sundby netted her second goal of the game, assisted by Mittl, to give the Fusion a 6-2 lead that they would hold on to through the final buzzer.
St. Croix Valley advanced to the championship game, where it would defeat Central Wisconsin, 2-0, to take home 1st place. As for the Cougars, they headed to the 3rd place game on Thursday, Dec. 30 to face off against a familiar foe; the Madison Metro Lynx.
This was the second meeting between these two teams this season. Back on Dec. 14, the Lynx scored a 3-0 victory on the Cougars' home ice. Now, in neutral site action, the Cougars had a shot at revenge.
The Lynx's recipe for success the first time around was keeping Cap City's shot count low. The Cougars had 19 shots back on Dec. 14. It looked like Metro was on the same path in this one as it held Cap City to 10 shots. Meanwhile, the Lynx fired off 67.
After a few minutes of re-acquaintance, the puck finally found the back of the net to kick off the scoring action. It came from the stick of the Lynx's Kaya Byce, assisted by Grace Bonnell. Undeterred, the Cougars put their heads down and got right back to work.
Just 13 seconds later, Cap City had its equalizer. Junior Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie) found the back of the net, assisted by Samuelson, to knot the game up at one goal each.
The Lynx were able to take a 2-1 lead into the end of the period, however, as Rachel Jasinski scored with a few minutes remaining.
Cap City junior goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) was doing all she could to stave off the barrage of shot attempts. She got in front of the grand majority, tallying a whopping 62 saves for the game, but some managed to slip through.
The Lynx tacked on two more goals in the second period, scored by Maddy Ahlborn and Alina Stiller, to take a 4-1 lead into the final period.
There, Cap City continued to battle but couldn't mount a comeback. The shots were there, but Metro Lynx goalie Abby Nutini was able to turn them away. Ahlborn netted her second goal of the game about four minutes into the period to solidify a 5-1 victory for her Lynx.
Cap City finished the tournament in 4th place.
Participation in the Culver's Cup Tournament gave Cap City some valuable experience going forward. The Cougars will look to turn what was a great defensive performance into more opportunities on the offensive end. They have quite the challenge coming up to start the New Year, as well.
Cap City will kick off 2022 with a matchup against the Badger Conference's current top team, the Stoughton Icebergs. That game is going down on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton. The Cougars will follow that one up with a non-conference road trip against the Fox Cities Stars on Thursday, Jan. 6.
--
ST. CROIX VALLEY 6, CAP CITY 2
Goals- St. Croix Valley: Kendall Sundby (2), Sammie Johnson, Trinity Mittl, Natalie Roussopoulos, Alisha Latham. Cap City: Keegan Sanderfoot, Meg Cumming.
Assists- St. Croix Valley: Johnson, Sophia John, Mittl, Sundby, Alayna Brightbill, Kraly Walker. Cap City: Rachel Robbins, Georgia Rae Samuelson.
Goalkeeping- St. Croix Valley: Jasmine Petersen (26 saves on 28 shots, a 93% save percentage). Cap City: Lily Rosenthal (45 saves on 51 shots, an 88% save percentage).
--
MADISON METRO LYNX 5, CAP CITY 1
Goals- Metro Lynx: Maddy Ahlborn (2), Alina Stiller, Rachel Jasinski, Kaya Byce. Cap City: Marli Davenport.
Assists- Metro Lynx: Stiller (3), Grace Bonnell, Rowan Severson, Ally Jacobson. Cap City: Georgia Rae Samuelson.
Goalkeeping- Metro Lynx: Abby Nutini (9 saves on 10 shots, a 90% save percentage). Cap City: Izzy Hahn (62 saves on 67 shots, a 93% save percentage).