Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Apr 5, 2022 Baseball4/8 @ Oregon, 11 a.m.4/12 @ Portage, 5 p.m.4/14 Vs. Baraboo, 5 p.m.Boys Golf4/11 Waunakee Quad, Bishop's Bay Country Club, 1 p.m.Boys Lacrosse4/9 Vs. Rockford Razorbacks, 3 p.m.4/14 Vs. Middleton, 7:45 p.m.Girls Lacrosse4/8 @ Waukesha West, 7:30 p.m.4/12 Vs. Sun Prairie, 7:15 p.m.Girls Soccer4/8 Vs. Madison East, 7 p.m.4/12 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.4/15 Vs. McFarland, 7 p.m.Softball4/11 Vs. Verona, 5 p.m.4/12 Vs. Portage, 5 p.m.4/14 @ Baraboo, 5 p.m.Boys Tennis4/9 @ Greendale Quad, 9 a.m.4/12 @ Badger Challenge, Baraboo, 4:15 p.m.Track and Field4/12 @ Boys Badger Challenge, Portage, 4 p.m.