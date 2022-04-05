Baseball

4/8 @ Oregon, 11 a.m.

4/12 @ Portage, 5 p.m.

4/14 Vs. Baraboo, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

4/11 Waunakee Quad, Bishop’s Bay Country Club, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

4/9 Vs. Rockford Razorbacks, 3 p.m.

4/14 Vs. Middleton, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

4/8 @ Waukesha West, 7:30 p.m.

4/12 Vs. Sun Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

4/8 Vs. Madison East, 7 p.m.

4/12 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

4/15 Vs. McFarland, 7 p.m.

Softball

4/11 Vs. Verona, 5 p.m.

4/12 Vs. Portage, 5 p.m.

4/14 @ Baraboo, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

4/9 @ Greendale Quad, 9 a.m.

4/12 @ Badger Challenge, Baraboo, 4:15 p.m.

Track and Field

4/12 @ Boys Badger Challenge, Portage, 4 p.m.

