Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Jan 18, 2022 Boys Basketball1/22 @ Badger Challenge, vs. Mt. Horeb, 5:40 p.m.1/28 @ Monona GroveGirls Basketball1/22 Vs. Platteville, 2:30 p.m.1/25 @ Milton, 7:30 p.m.1/27 Vs. Stoughton, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/22 @ Onalaska, 12:45 p.m.1/25 Vs. Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.1/28-29 @ Groundhog Tournament, Sun Prairie, TBDGirls Hockey1/29 Vs. Onalaska, 1:15 p.m.Gymnastics1/25 @ Watertown, 6 p.m.Boys Swimming1/25 @ Stoughton, 6 p.m.1/27 @ Milton, 6 p.m.Wrestling1/22 @ Whitnall Invite, 6 a.m.1/28 @ Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.SkiingIce Age Nordic1/22-23 @ Cavoc Trails