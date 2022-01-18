Boys Basketball

1/22 @ Badger Challenge, vs. Mt. Horeb, 5:40 p.m.

1/28 @ Monona Grove

Girls Basketball

1/22 Vs. Platteville, 2:30 p.m.

1/25 @ Milton, 7:30 p.m.

1/27 Vs. Stoughton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

1/22 @ Onalaska, 12:45 p.m.

1/25 Vs. Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.

1/28-29 @ Groundhog Tournament, Sun Prairie, TBD

Girls Hockey

1/29 Vs. Onalaska, 1:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

1/25 @ Watertown, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

1/25 @ Stoughton, 6 p.m.

1/27 @ Milton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

1/22 @ Whitnall Invite, 6 a.m.

1/28 @ Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.

Skiing

Ice Age Nordic

1/22-23 @ Cavoc Trails

