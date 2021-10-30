The Waunakee High School football team swept the Player of the Year honors in the Badger-Large Conference as voted on by all conference coaches. Senior quarterback Quentin Keene was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year, while senior linebacker Kaden Hooker was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
DeForest's Evan Oberg was named the Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Waunakee teammates joining Keene on first team offense were senior tight end Andrew Keller, senior receiver Ben Farnsworth, junior tackle Gus Allen, junior guard Ian Phebus and senior kicker Aidan Driscoll. Keene, Keller, Farnsworth and Allen were all unanimous selections.
Warriors on first team defense along with Hooker were junior down lineman Cayden Ellis, senior edge rusher Coltn Healy, junior linebacker Tommy Raemisch, senior defensive back Drew Mais and junior defensive back Shea DuCharme. Hooker, Ellis and Healy were unanimous selections.
On second team offense for the Warriors was senior receiver Peter James and senior running back Michael Gnorski. Offensive honorable mentions for Waunakee went to junior receiver Devin Johnson, senior linemen Jackson Meadows and Cy Kampa, junior lineman Bobby Gebhardt and junior running back Corey Marionneaux.
Making second team defense was senior down lineman Connor Carroll, senior edge rusher Ben Walbrun and senior punter Aidan Driscoll.
Defensive honorable mentions went to junior down lineman Cole Meyers, and a trio of senior defensive backs — Justin Kvalo, Seth Hellenbrand and Caden McCurdy.