Waunakee's Johnson takes second in sprint event at Big Ten Indoors for UW
Feb 26, 2022
Waunakee High School graduate and former Warrior football and track star L.O. Johnson took second in the men's 60 dash at the 2022 Big Ten Indoors over the weekend.Competing for the University of Wisconsin, Johnson finished with a time of 6.63, as he was runner-up to Indiana's Rikkoi Brathwaite.