Waunakee High School's alpine ski team competed at the state meet at Mt. La Crosse Feb. 19-20. The men's team qualified for the championships. Pictured here are (from left to right): Jaxon Wipplefurth, Isaac Walters, Andrew Meintjes, Reed Schuster, Sam Hogland, August Johnson and Rykker Cardernas.
Mt. La Crosse hosted the Wisconsin Alpine Race Association State Championship Feb. 19-20. The best individual racers and teams competed in three events: slalom, giant, slalom, and super-G.
The Waunakee men’s team consisting of Reed Schuster, August Johnson, Sam Hogland, Jaxon Wipplefurth, Andrew Meintjes, Rykker Cardernas and Isaac Walters qualified for the championships. Schuster is a senior.
Ava Ludwig and teammate Payton Ross raced as individuals at state.
Several Waunakee racers reached excellent results. Reaching the podium were August Johnson, who was fifth in GS; Sam Hogland, third in Super G; and Ava Ludwig, fourth in GS. The Warrior men’s team placed 15th overall out of the 22 teams that qualified. Individually, Waunakee had two top ten overall finishers. August Johnson was fourth in the boys combined, while Ava Ludwig was ninth in the girls combined. Both Johnson and Ludwig are seniors.