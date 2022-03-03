Recreation Leagues Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Mar 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOWLINGWaunakee Belles leagueFeb. 23High team game: Timeless 615High team series: Timeless 1779Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 557; Melanie Suchla 496; Darla Marshmon 488March 2High team game: Swamp Ladies 609High team series: Swamp Ladies 1771Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 565, Mavis Severson 502, Annmarie Schneider 479 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee man receives park and rec award Warriors win regional title, avenge loss to Verona Moran named new girls' lacrosse head coach at Waunakee In Waunakee, Van Wie memorial tournament raises funds for UW Carbone Cancer Center Magical season ends for Waunakee boys' hockey Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!