BOWLING

Waunakee Belles league

Feb. 23

High team game: Timeless 615

High team series: Timeless 1779

Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 557; Melanie Suchla 496; Darla Marshmon 488

March 2

High team game: Swamp Ladies 609

High team series: Swamp Ladies 1771

Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 565, Mavis Severson 502, Annmarie Schneider 479

