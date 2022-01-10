It was a dominant performance for the Waunakee boys’ swimming team against rival DeForest, as the Warriors swamped the Norskies 117-50 on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Ollie McCook won two events for Waunakee, taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.09 and the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.02.
McCook was also part of the first-place 200-yard medley (1:45.01) and 400-yard freestyle (3:39.67) relay teams. The former also included Ben Madonia, Nolan Wallace and Brady Michaels, and the latter also featured Wallace and Michaels, along with Sean Shrader. Shrader took second to McCook in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 1:58.02, while also taking first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:37.17, just ahead of teammate Jack Kashuk (5:39.66).
Wallace was also a double winner for Waunakee, as he outraced everybody in the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.75) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.88).
As for Michaels, he ended up second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.49), but placed first in the 100-yard backstroke, swimming a time of 57.87. He swam ahead of Madonia, who was runner-up in 1:05.13. Madonia also took second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.13).
Another second-place performance was turned in by Talon Ware, who swam a time of 26.46 in the 50-yard freestyle, while Paul Henninger finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.39.
In the junior varsity meet, DeForest won by a score of 24-20.
The Warriors were scheduled to host Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 11. They then swim again on Saturday, Jan. 15, at an invite in Fond du Lac.