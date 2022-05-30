Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/31 WIAA regional, TBD6/2 WIAA regional, TBDBoys Golf6/6-7 WIAA state, University Ridge Golf Course, TBDBoys Lacrosse6/3 Tournament, TBD6/6 Tournament, TBDGirls Soccer6/4 WIAA regional, 11 a.m.6/9 @ WIAA sectional, 7 p.m.Boys Tennis6/2-4 @ WIAA State, Nielsen Stadium, TBDTrack and Field6/3-4 @ WIAA State, UW-La Crosse, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Waunakee senior accepted into pre-dental program Rickett, Luke Shepski named to Badger All-Conference First Team for baseball Warriors knock off Milton to earn Badger East Championship in baseball Wall offers lacrosse practice facility Popular Westport waterfront restaurant to close Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin