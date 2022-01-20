Bowling

Waun-a-Bowl

Waunakee Belles 

Dec. 19

High team game: Timeless 659

High team series: Timeless 1894

Individual high series: Darla Marshmon 578; Melanie Suchla 520; Kelli Nelson 498; Chris Goodwin 495; Karla Meinholz 487.

