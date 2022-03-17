Recreation Leagues Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Mar 17, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BowlingWaunakee Belles leagueMarch 9High team game: Timeless 623High team series: Timeless 1815Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 654; Melanie Suchla 522; MaryAnn Sveum 481 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now At Waunakee's Woodland Crest, approvals pending on 3 projects Waunakee athletes receive postseason honors for winter sports Monona Bank, State Bank of Cross Plains announce merger Former Waunakee fire chief, business owner dies High School Honor Roll Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!