Recreation Leagues
Roberta Baumann
Feb 24, 2022

Bowling

Waunakee Belles league

Feb. 16

High team game: Timeless 654

High team series: Timeless 1860

Individual high series: Darla Marshmon 532; Chris Goodwin 529; Karla Meinholz 509.

Char Hellenbrand 482