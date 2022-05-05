Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/13 @ Milton, 4:45 p.m.5/14 @ Madison West, 11 a.m.5/16 @ Stoughton, 5 p.m.5/17 Vs. Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.5/20 Conference championship – East vs. Stoughton, 5 p.m.Boys Golf5/16 @ Wisconsin Dells Invite, 9 a.m.5/17 @ Conference tournament, Cottage Grove, 9 a.m.Boys Lacrosse5/14 @ Wisconsin Dells Invite, TBD5/17 Vs. Sun Prairie, 7:45 p.m.5/20 Vs. Mukwonago, 7:45 p.m.Girls Lacrosse5/13 Vs. Middleton, 7:15 p.m.5/14 Vs. Kenosha, TBD5/17 @ Watertown, TBD5/19 Vs. DeForest, 7:15 p.m.Girls Soccer5/13 Vs. DeForest, 7 p.m.5/14 Vs. Madison Memorial, 11 a.m.5/17 Vs. Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.5/19 @ Reedsburg, 5 p.m.Softball5/13 @ Conference Championship, Stoughton, 5 p.m.5/14 Vs. Madison Memorial, 11 a.m.Boys Tennis5/13 Waunakee Invite, 2 p.m.5/17 Vs. Oregon, 4:15 p.m.5/20 @ Conference tournament, Fort Atkinson, 9 a.m.Track and Field5/13 @ Hartford Union Invite, 4 p.m.5/17 @ Conference meet, Fort Atkinson, 3:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now LZ Ventures looks to redevelop Westport restaurant into high-rise apartment building New restaurant to open later this month Long time Garage Sale Days coordinators pass the torch Top-ranked Warrior boys' golfers win prestigious MACC Fund Invite at Erin Hills Waunakee Village Board split on referendum question Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!