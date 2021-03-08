Waunakee students participate in signing day
A number of Waunakee student athletes signed letters of intent to play at universities on March 7.
Lacrosse players John Kittoe, Kaden Kruschek and Nick Schroeder all signed letter of intent for Illinois Wesleyan University. Zachary Samson, also a lacrosse player, signed with Wingate University.
Other athletes and their respective schools and sports include: Amanda Bauer, Concordia University, hockey; Audrey Deppen, Lawrence University, soccer; Darya Pronina, University of Wisconsin, rowing; Kolby Heinz, Loras College, wrestling; Natalie Hoege, Carthage College, golf.
