Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule
Mar 22, 2022

Baseball
3/29 Vs. Sun Prairie East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer
4/1 @ Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.

Softball
3/29 @ Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis
4/1 @ Brookfield Central Invite, 12 p.m.