The WaunaFest Run at Wauktoberfest was a 5K race Saturday, Sept. 18, starting from and ending at the Endres Manufacturing Grounds.
The following are the top-10 finishers and their times:
1. Kyle Herbrand, Dane, 15:12.78
2. Seth Richardson, Verona, 16:53.66
3. Matthew Gausmann, 17:07.04
4. Emily Berger, Waunakee, 19:48.94
5. Justin Verhulst, McFarland, 20:11.42
6. Todd Swenson, Waunakee, 20:13
7. M. Richardson, Waunakee, 20:49.49
8. Brandon Tewalt, Madison, 20:59.60
9. Anna Leach, 21:02.78
10. Chelsea Guenzler, Waunakee, 21:07.42