The WaunaFest Run at Wauktoberfest was a 5K race Saturday, Sept. 18, starting from and ending at the Endres Manufacturing Grounds.

The following are the top-10 finishers and their times:

1. Kyle Herbrand, Dane, 15:12.78

2. Seth Richardson, Verona, 16:53.66

3. Matthew Gausmann, 17:07.04

4. Emily Berger, Waunakee, 19:48.94

5. Justin Verhulst, McFarland, 20:11.42

6. Todd Swenson, Waunakee, 20:13

7. M. Richardson, Waunakee, 20:49.49

8. Brandon Tewalt, Madison, 20:59.60

9. Anna Leach, 21:02.78

10. Chelsea Guenzler, Waunakee, 21:07.42

