Hauser homers for University of Minnesota baseball in loss

Waunakee High School graduate Joe Hauser had a big day for the University of Minnesota baseball team in a 13-5 loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 23.

Hauser, a sophomore shortstop, went 2-for-4 with a grand slam to lead the Gophers.