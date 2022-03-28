Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/5 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.4/6 @ Middleton, 4:30 p.m.4/7 @ Reedsburg, 5 p.m.4/8 @ Oregon, 11 a.m.Boys Golf4/7 @ DeForest Quad, 2 p.m.Boys Lacrosse4/2 Vs. Rockford Titans, 4 p.m.Girls Lacrosse4/2 Vs. Cedarburg, 2 p.m.4/8 @ Waukesha West, 7:30 p.m.Girls Soccer4/1 @ Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.4/2 Vs. Cedarburg, 12 p.m.4/5 Vs. Stoughton, 7 p.m.4/7 Vs. Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.4/8 Vs. Madison East, 7 p.m.Softball4/1 Vs. Stevens Point, 5 p.m.4/2 Vs. Madison Memorial, 11 a.m.4/5 @ Sauk Prairie, 5 p.m.4/7 Vs. Reedsburg, 5 p.m.Boys Tennis4/1-2 @ Coach’s Classic, Brookfield Central, TBDTrack and Field4/2 @ University of Wisconsin (Shell), TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now A lifetime of Waunakee Fire, EMS service Defending Badger Conference boys' golf champion Warriors look to take the next step in 2022 Incumbent Dane County Supervisor runs for another term Create Waunakee committee earns statewide tourism award Why they're running: a Q&A with Waunakee's school board candidates Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!