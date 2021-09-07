Waunakee High School graduate Nathan Miller is competing for the UW-Whitewater football team during the 2021 season. The Warhawks opened the season Saturday with a 46-7 win against Carthage.
Miller, a sophomore at UW-Whitewater, has an undeclared major.
In 2019, Warhawks posted a 13-2 record, including a 6-1 mark in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and won a share of their conference-record 37th league championship. UW-W also made its 10th appearance in the Stagg Bowl - the NCAA Division III national championship game - that season, and finished as national runner-up.
Following a year of training and practice that included the canceled 2020 season, UW-Whitewater is the favorite of the league's coaches and sports information directors to make it three straight WIAC championships in 2021. The team is also ranked among the top four in three separate national preseason polls, including No. 2 in the Lindy's Sports Division III Top 25 and No. 4 in the D3football.com and College Football America rankings.
In non-conference play, the Warhawks hosted Carthage Saturday, and will visit eighth-ranked Salisbury (Md.), a 2019 national quarterfinalist, on Sept. 11. UW-W returns home Sept. 18 to host No. 25 Berry (Ga.), a 2019 NCAA qualifier.
UW-Whitewater begins the seven-game WIAC schedule with back-to-back home games on Oct. 2 against UW-Stout (Alumni Day) and Oct. 9 against UW-Platteville (Family Fest). The team hits the road for the next two weeks at ninth-ranked UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 16 and at UW-River Falls on Oct. 23.
The Warhawks' Homecoming game will be played against UW-Eau Claire Oct. 30, and the team closes the regular season home slate Nov. 6 against UW-La Crosse on Shriners and Military Appreciation Day at Perkins Stadium.
The regular season concludes Nov. 13 at UW-Stevens Point.
Head coach Kevin Bullis, who is in his seventh year at the helm of the program, has led UW-W to three conference championships and four trips to the NCAA Playoffs, including one quarterfinal, two semifinals and one Stagg Bowl.