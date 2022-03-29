featured hot Waunakee's Tuesday baseball, softball games rescheduled plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 29, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Waunakee baseball and softball games originally scheduled for today have been rescheduled.The Warrior baseball team’s home game against Sun Prairie East was moved to Wednesday, March 30, while the softball team’s away contest at Fort Atkinson was changed to April 4.Also, the softball game at DeForest that was slated for Thursday, March 31, has been postponed. No date has been set. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now A lifetime of Waunakee Fire, EMS service Defending Badger Conference boys' golf champion Warriors look to take the next step in 2022 Why they're running: a Q&A with Waunakee's school board candidates Incumbent Dane County Supervisor runs for another term Waunakee village, school board candidate forum set Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!