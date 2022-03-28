It's a whole new ballgame in Waunakee.
Micah Thingvold is taking over as head coach of the Warriors’ baseball team, following in the footsteps of Spencer Lee, who retired after 25 years in charge of the Warriors, 10 conference titles and five trips to the state tournament, including one state championship.
That’s not all that’s new with the Warriors, who are now part of the reconfigured Badger East Conference after being a member of the Badger North for years.
One thing seems certain. Everybody’s going to be chasing Milton for the league title.
“With the Badger Conference having a little bit of a different look this year, the team to beat in the East is Milton,” said Thingvold, who served as an assistant coach under Lee for nine years.
“Each of the teams in our quad – Beaver Dam, DeForest, Watertown, and ourselves – will be in pursuit of them. The realignment brings an interesting variable into the mix that makes it hard for anyone to predict what is going to happen this year. Regardless, the Badger East will supply the area with a lot of great baseball this spring.”
Waunakee could shake things up in the East, while Thingvold expects Edgewood to win the West. It won’t be easy for either Milton or Edgewood, though, as the Badger Conference is loaded with good teams.
“Don’t be surprised if a well-coached team like a DeForest or an Oregon has something to say about that when things are all said and done,” said Thingvold.
As for the Warriors, there’s good reason for optimism, with 12 letter winners returning and only five gone
“With a large group of returning players there is a lot of excitement around this team,” said Thingvold. “This group brings a lot of passion for the game of baseball. They work extremely hard and are always helping each other become better players. This team has the potential to compete for a conference championship and should be towards the top of the conference standings. This team showed lots of flashes last year, but to meet the high expectations they have placed on themselves they are going to need to be more consistent.”
Last year’s team finished 11-10 overall, having earned a share of its fourth consecutive Badger North Conference title. The Warriors’ 2021 season ended with a regional loss to Verona.
Waunakee was well-represented on last year’s Badger North All-Conference teams, with first-teamer Cory King, an outfielder/designated hitter, expected back for his senior year. Second-team selections Jack Shepski (catcher/infielder), Howie Rickett (catcher/infielder) and Peter James (outfielder) also anticipated to return for the Warriors.
Luke Shepski, Bucky Kuhn and Cater Loy were all juniors last year who received honorable mention All-Badger North recognition.
“The amount of varsity experience that returns has to be a strength,” said Thingvold. “I consider myself lucky as a first-year coach to have so many guys returning. I have seen these guys already step up and be positive role models for the younger players this offseason.”
There’s another player who could make an impact.
“One player to watch out for this year is Tate Schmidt,” said Thingvold. “With a little taste of varsity last year, he understands what it takes, and I fully expect him to take any opportunity given to him and make the most of it.”
Thingvold is hoping the Warriors as a team do likewise. Their chemistry is already apparent.
“This team gets along well,” said Thingvold. “Already I have seen them pick one another up when something isn’t going well. Having that support for one another from the start of the season helps build trust of one another on the baseball field.”
Now if they could just become the best version of themselves.
“We struggled to always play to our potential,” said Thingvold. “If this team can consistently play at the level they are capable of, great things are in store for them this season.”