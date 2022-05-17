Milton's been riding high all season, but the Waunakee baseball team brought the Red Hawks back to earth.
With a 7-0 win over Milton (18-3 overall) on Friday, May 13, the Warriors edged closer to the top spot in the Badger East Conference standings. Milton is still leading the league, but the Warriors are breathing down the Red Hawks’ necks.
“The Warriors came ready to play on Friday,” said Waunakee Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “We got some stellar pitching performances, limiting a talented line up to just three hits. The offense had some timely hits driving in six runs in the fourth and adding one in the seventh. The team’s ability to string hits together and make solid defensive plays showed up in a big way tonight, really showing what these guys are capable of.”
With a 12-6 overall record, the Warriors are 10-2 in the Badger East, a half game back of Milton, who is 11-2.
Eight different players had hits for Waunakee, as Tate Schmidt and Bucky Kuhn each drove in a pair of runs. Kuhn had a double, as did Carter Lory and Peter James. Howie Rickett tripled and an RBI.
On the mound, Nolan Feasel allowed only one hit over four and two-thirds innings of work, while Luke Shepski mopped up, striking out five over two and a third innings in relief. Neither allowed a run and the combined to give up four walks.
Going back to Tuesday, May 10, Waunakee downed Monona Grove 5-2, making the most of its six hits.
“The Warriors made a lot of good baseball plays in this victory,” said Thingvold. “Offensively, we capitalized on the base paths, scored runs without base hits, and worked counts. Defensively, we had several stand-out plays to support a great pitching performance – a very well-played game by the Warriors.”
Luke Shepski doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Jack Shepski had a double and scored two runs. Lory also had a two-bagger, as Schmidt, Jack Shepski and Rickett all collected stolen bases.
Kuhn went four innings for Waunakee and allowed two runs, while fanning five batters and walking three. Luke Shepski was almost flawless in three innings of relief, giving up just one hit, walking none and striking out three.
The Warriors took one on the chin on Saturday, May 14, as Madison West edged them 5-4. Waunakee plated three runs in the third inning to go up 3-0 but could only muster one run the rest of the way.
“A quick bounce back from a big game the day before,” said Thingvold. “The Warriors came ready to play, but a couple of minor miscues hurt the team. West took advantage and that was a little too much for the Warriors.”
Going 2-for-3, with a double, Rickett finished with two RBIs, as Jack and Luke Shepski both drove in runs. Schmidt and James both had stolen bases, as Waunakee starter Trevor Stevens lasted four innings and allowed three runs, while striking out five. Lory also pitched, going two innings and giving up two runs, whiffing five batters.
The Warriors took out their frustrations on Stoughton on Monday, May 16, pounding the Vikings 17-0. Slated to host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, May 17, the Warriors finish the regular season by welcoming Madison Memorial on Saturday, May 21, and traveling to Arrowhead on Thursday, May 26.