The Waunakee baseball team is off to a 1-2 start, having kicked off the season with an 8-7 comeback victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 5.
“It was great to get out on a field and compete against another team,” said Micah Thingvold, the Warriors’ new head coach. “The Warriors responded well to challenges throughout the game. The team did a great job of fighting back from early runs by Sauk Prairie and kept their composure late as Sauk mounted a comeback. Pitchers had a positive start to the season throwing strikes and challenging hitters in less-than-ideal conditions. The offense did a great job of putting the ball in play and putting pressure on Sauk's defense.”
On Wednesday, April 6, Waunakee was edged by Middleton 3-2, as the Cardinals rallied for a victory.
“The Warriors did a nice job of being ready with a quick turnaround,” said Thingvold. “The guys responded well to a strong opponent and some rough weather conditions. The Warriors jumped on top early with some competitive at bats, strong starting pitching, and solid defense. Middleton did a great job putting pressure on us through the entire game and finally broke through late, capitalizing on a couple correctable miscues. Even though we didn't get the outcome we would have liked a lot of positives came from this game.”
Oregon came out swinging in a 13-1 win over Waunakee on Friday, April 8. The game was played at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
“Getting the opportunity to play at a major league field is an experience these guys will be able to cherish for the rest of their lives,” said Thingvold. “Everyone was able to get on the field and get the chance to make something happen. We had a lot of fun in spite of a lopsided final score.”
Waunakee was scheduled to play at Portage on Tuesday, April 12, with a home game against Baraboo slated for Thursday, April 14. Two games against Watertown will take place on April 19, when the Warriors hit the road, and April 21, when Waunakee plays host.