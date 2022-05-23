Howie Rickett and Luke Shepski were selected to represent the league champion Waunakee Warriors on the Badger East All-Conference 2022 First Team for baseball.

Three Warriors made the second team, including Jack Shepski, Carter Lory and Bucky Kuhn.

Among those receiving honorable mention were fellow Warriors Tate Schmidt and Andy Nordloh.

Milton’s Gavin Kilen was named the Player of the Year, while Beaver Dam’s Daelen Johnson was selected as Pitcher of the Year.