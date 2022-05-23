featured hot All-Badger East Conference Baseball Rickett, Luke Shepski named to Badger All-Conference First Team for baseball plindblad plindblad Author email May 23, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Howie Rickett and Luke Shepski were selected to represent the league champion Waunakee Warriors on the Badger East All-Conference 2022 First Team for baseball.Three Warriors made the second team, including Jack Shepski, Carter Lory and Bucky Kuhn.Among those receiving honorable mention were fellow Warriors Tate Schmidt and Andy Nordloh.Milton’s Gavin Kilen was named the Player of the Year, while Beaver Dam’s Daelen Johnson was selected as Pitcher of the Year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Outgoing Waunakee village board trustee airs 'grievances' Waunakee voters to see pool referendum on November ballot Overtime thriller: Waunakee knocks off Middleton in girls' lacrosse New coach hopes for better results from Local Nine in Home Talent baseball in 2022 Warriors win Badger East girls' soccer showdown with rival DeForest Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!