Waunakee pitcher Blake Bieri delivers a pitch during the Local Nine’s game at Murphy Field in Village Park against Plain on Saturday. Rain interrupted the game in the second inning. Bieri ended up pitching a complete-game shutout.
Plain just couldn’t figure out Blake Bieri, who threw a three-hit, complete-game shutout on Saturday in a 4-0 victory for Waunakee in Home Talent play.
Bieri walked one and struck out eight in pitching a gem, as Waunakee improved to 4-3 in the Northern East Division and moved into a tie for third place in the standings.
“It was great to get a win today,” said Bieri. “Solid defense. Howie Rickett played great at shortstop and made a lot of good plays. Jeff (Thomasen) called a great game and kept me around the zone. It was a fun day to be on the mound.”
The game was interrupted by rain in the second inning. It stayed scoreless through the first four and a half innings, before Waunakee broke through.
Thomasen singled, Adam Acker hit into a fielder’s choice and stole a base, and Misha Capaul singled to center to move Adam Acker to third. Adam Acker scored on a wild pitch, with Capaul racing to third.
Then, Riley Ripp punched a two-out single up the middle to plate Capaul.
Up 2-0, Waunakee padded its lead in the seventh, as Dane Luebke worked a one-out walk and Ripp doubled to deep left field to score Luebke. Ripp advanced to third on the throw home.
Braden Soulier came on to pinch run for Ripp and scored on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.
Bieri set Plain down in order in both the eighth and ninth innings to finish off Plain.
Capaul, Bryce Bieri, Finn Melchior, and Thomasen each had a hit for Waunakee, while Ripp finished with two hits, including that double.
“Team played solid defense and Blake did an exceptional jog keeping the hitters off balance,” said Waunakee Head Coach Justin Acker. “We need to keep the positive momentum going into the July 4th weekend.”
The Local Nine travels to Wisconsin Dells on Sunday, July 3, for a 1 p.m. game, before turning around to host Ashton on Monday, July 4, at Murphy Field at 1 p.m.