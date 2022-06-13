Unable to get that big hit, the Waunakee Local Nine lost 10-2 to the Cross Plains Businessmen on Sunday in Home Talent League play at Murphy Field in Village Park.
The Local Nine finished with 11 hits, compared to 13 for Cross Plains, who scored in the third, fifth and sixth innings to go up 5-0. Cross Plains made theirs count.
Waunakee got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Riley Ripp doubled and Jarrett Fueger singled to left to plate Ripp. Zach Johnson followed with a single and Jeff Thomasen singled in Waunakee’s final run.
“We had a difficult time getting the last out of the inning as Cross Plains scored seven of their 10 runs with two outs,” said Justin Acker, Waunakee’s head coach. “We had some opportunities at the plate and just couldn't get the big hit and left the bases loaded three times.”
Dane Luebke, Thomasen and Adam Acker each had two hits, while Misha Capaul and Zach Stoffles added singles to the cause.
On the mound, Blake Bieri got the start, going six innings and allowing seven hits, three walks and five runs. Bieri struck out five and was relieved by Caden Hough, who tossed one inning and gave up four hits, two walks and three runs.
Dayne Oleson pitched the eighth inning for Waunakee, giving up two hits, a walk and two runs while striking out two. Johnson closed out the game, pitching the ninth with a walk and a strikeout.
Waunakee is now 2-3 in the Northern East Division and will travel to Black Earth on Sunday for a 1 p.m. game.