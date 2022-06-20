The Black Earth Bombers were brought down to earth.
Behind the pitching of Blake Bieri, who went the distance, the Waunakee Local Nine went to Black Earth and emerged with a 4-1 Home Talent League victory.
“It was a very well-played game by both teams,” said Local Nine Head Coach Justin Acker. “Black Earth is a good team with some quality wins this year. It was good to get back on the winning track today.”
In his nine innings of work, Blake Bieri was in control the whole way, allowing six hits in his nine innings of work and striking out seven. The one run he gave up was unearned, and he issued just one walk.
“The pitching was aided by a highlight reel diving catch and subsequent double play with the bases loaded by Bryce Bieri,” said Local Nine Head Coach Justin Acker.
Waunakee got the ball rolling in the top of the second inning, as Zach Johnson opened the inning with a single and Finn Melchoir followed with a single of his own. With two outs, Adam Acker produced a hit to score Johnson, with Ryne Fueger’s base hit then driving in Melchoir and Acker.
Black Earth plated an unearned run in the bottom fourth making it 3-1.
“From there it was a pitchers’ duel as the teams went scoreless until the top of the ninth,” said Acker. “Waunakee's ninth inning started when Bryce Bieri singled, and Johnson bunted him to second. After a wild pitch, Melchoir singled to drive in Bieri.”
Acker said it was a “fairly balanced” offensive attack for the Local Nine, as seven players recorded at least one base hit. Fueger, Riley Ripp, Bryce Bieri, Johnson and Zach Stoffels each had one hit, while Acker and Melchoir had two hits apiece.
The Local Nine, 3-3 in Sunday League Northern East division action, will host Plain in Northern Section League action on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at Murphy Field.