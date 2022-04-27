A comeback victory over Watertown and a slugfest against Baraboo highlighted the past week of games for the Waunakee baseball team.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Warriors plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally from a 5-3 deficit and top the Goslings 6-5 in a Badger East Conference contest.
Watertown scored all five of its runs in the third inning, while Waunakee got on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the fourth. Two runs in the sixth pulled the Warriors to within two runs of the Goslings, before going ahead for good in the seventh.
“The Warriors were down big early but kept grinding and finding ways to crawl back into the game taking a lead in the top of the seventh,” said Waunakee Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “As the game got more challenging, they seem to rise to the challenge. I love the heart they showed in this battle.”
Howie Rickett and Tate Schmidt combined to go 5-for-8 at the plate, scoring three runs. Waunakee used four pitchers, with Cody Nelson getting the win, throwing a scoreless inning in relief.
In a home-and-home series with the Goslings, Waunakee emerged victorious in a pitchers’ duel on Thursday, April 21, winning 2-0.
“On Thursday versus Watertown, the guys took advantage of a couple of miscues and with the pitching and defense this team has been showing that was a enough to take a close battle,” said Thingvold. “Taking two from Watertown is a big accomplishment they are a great team.”
Carter Lory, Nelson and Jack Shepski pitched Waunakee to the win, scattering six hits and totaling eight strikeouts.
On Monday, April 25, the Warriors erupted for four runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth to pull away to an 11-2 lead against Baraboo. Waunakee held on for a 13-8 win.
“It would have been great if the weather from Saturday stuck around, but the Warriors’ bats brought the heat on Monday,” said Thingvold. “Twelve hits and six walks and aggressive baserunning allowed the team to tally 13 runs. Monday was a great start to a busy week of baseball for the Warriors.”
Rickett went 3-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in a run. Luke Shepski had two hits in three at-bats, with three RBI and two runs scored, while Andy Nordloh went 2-for-5 and scored three runs and drove in three runs. Peter James had just one hit but made it count, driving in two runs. Schmidt also had two hits.
Nelson again got the win, going four innings and allowing just one earned run. Cory King struck out the side in his one inning of work.
Taking on DeForest in a doubleheader, the Warriors split with the Norskies.
“There was a lot of good baseball played on Saturday at DeForest,” said Thingvold. “In game one, the Warriors fell to a team that played solid baseball. They made all of the plays defensively and had some big hits when it mattered. The Warriors bounced back nicely in game two. Some timely hits and a patience at the plate gave the Warriors a four run third inning and that was enough to hold off DeForest to allow us a split. I appreciated the focus the guys brought on Saturday. That focus helped lead the way to a 3-1 record for the week.”
The Norskies held on for a 4-3 win in the opener, as Rickett had a pair of RBI. Trevor Stevens got the start for Waunakee, going five innings and striking out 11 batters.
The Warriors bounced back to down DeForest 7-3, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third to go up 4-2. In the leadoff spot, Jack Shepski went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, while Rickett had one hit but drove in three runs. Going 1-for-3, Nordloh had a pair of RBI.
Now 6-4 overall, the Warriors are 6-2 in Badger East play.