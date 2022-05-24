Waunakee seems to have Milton’s number.
Playing an almost flawless game, the Warriors defeated the Red Hawks 6-2 at home on Friday, May 20, to win the Badger East Conference championship contest, a week to the day after Waunakee beat Milton 8-3 on the road.
“Friday night was a great experience, a game under the lights, against a top-ranked opponent, for the conference championship, not to mention a great crowd that brought a lot of energy,” said Waunakee Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “The Warriors were ready for the moment. They flashed the leather all night, making every play they could to support another great start from the pitching staff.”
The Red Hawks went into the game ranked No. 9 in the May 16 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll. Waunakee used everything in its arsenal to beat Milton, as Peter James stole home to account for one of the Warriors’ runs. Also, Jack Shepski faked a throw in the sixth to catch a Milton runner off base and halt a mounting rally.
“The offense showed its versatility scoring runs in multiple ways, big hits, sacrifices, and even stealing home,” said Thingvold. “Milton is a great opponent with a lot of talent, but every time they looked to get something going someone would make a big play or the offense would supply a little more support. The Warriors put together one of their best performances when it mattered the most.”
Now 16-6 overall, with a 13-2 mark in Badger East Conference play, Waunakee took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, only to see Milton tie it up in the top of the fourth. The Warriors responded, however, in their half of the inning and added two more in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Meanwhile, Waunakee starting pitcher Trevor Stevens locked down Milton’s batters, giving up only three hits and two earned runs in five innings of work. He struck out 10 hitters and walked just three. Coming out of the bullpen, Luke Shepski tossed two scoreless innings, fanning four and allowing no hits.
Going 2-for-3, with a double, Cory King drove in three runs and scored one, while stealing two bases. Carter Lory also went 2-for-3 and doubled. Tate Schmidt also had two hits, including a double. Schmidt and James had RBIs.
Milton committed two errors, as Waunakee had none.
The Warriors were slated to finish up the regular season at Arrowhead on Thursday, May 26.
Waunakee 6, Madison Memorial 4
There wasn’t any letdown after Friday’s excitement, as the Warriors edged the Spartans on Saturday morning.
“The bounce back has been tough for these guys to respond to all year,” said Thingvold. “They apparently have learned their lesson. They were able to score first in the third inning and able to tack on at least a run in every inning to follow. The bats did a nice job of figuring out a tough pitcher, putting some timely hits together to allow them a little breathing room. This was a true team win – 13 guys saw action, and all had a positive impact.”
Schmidt was the only Warrior with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Jack Shepski drove in a pair of runs and scored one out of the leadoff spot. Bucky Kuhn and Shea DuCharme each had an RBI, as Kuhn smacked a double.
Four Waunakee pitchers combined for the win, as Cody Nelson, Jack Shepski, King and Kuhn gave up seven hits between them and four earned runs, working around seven walks.
Waunakee 17, Stoughton 0
Walking seven times and collecting 12 hits, the Warriors blasted the Vikings, as DuCharme and James drove in a combined 10 runs. The bottom of the order came through in a big way.
DuCharme went 2-for-4, with a home run and six RBIs, with James going 3-for-3, scoring two runs and driving in four runs.
Schmidt went 3-for-4, with a double, two RBI and a run scored. King had a triple among his two hits, as he scored two runs and had an RBI. Six Warriors scored two runs in the game.
Meanwhile, Nelson, King and Andy Nordloh allowed only two hits on the mound, striking out four and walking two between them.
Waunakee 9, Fort Atkinson 2
Nordloh accounted for five runs, homering once, driving in three and scoring two in the Warriors’ win on Tuesday, May 17.
“The guys came out ready to play in both of these games (against Fort and Stoughton), getting on top early in each game and not looking back,” said Thingvold. “They had excellent at bats both nights that put a lot of pressure on each of the opposing defenses. They would out score their opponents 26-2, a pretty good way to start the week.”
Waunakee made the most of their seven hits, as Schmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Howie Rickett, King and Jackson Ehle drove in one run apiece.
Nordloh, King and Kuhn all had doubles, as DuCharme, Jack Shepski and Schmidt had one stolen base apiece.
DuCharme also pitched for Waunakee, going two innings and allowing one run on two hits. He struck out two and walked four, as Kuhn tossed five innings and fanned nine batters, allowing three hits and issuing two walks.