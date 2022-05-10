Two tightly contested games were decided by one run at a quadrangular hosted by the Waunakee baseball team on Saturday, May 7.
The Warriors split contests against Onalaska and Eau Claire Memorial at the tournament to move to 10-5 overall.
Onalaska plated a run in the first inning of a 1-0 win over Waunakee, as the Warriors were held to one hit. But they had chances to score.
“The story of the game was all the runners the Warriors left on base,” said Waunakee Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “We were able to put ourselves in opportunities to be successful in most of the innings but couldn’t find a way to get the zero off the board.”
Shea DuCharme went 1-for-2 and walked to get on base twice. The Warriors worked Onalaska pitching for six walks, but the clutch hit they were looking for never came.
Carter Lory started for Waunakee and gave up six hits, one earned run and four walks, while striking out two. Bucky Kuhn pitched two scoreless innings, walking one and fanning one.
It was a wild first inning in the Warriors’ 7-6 victory over their Old Abes, as Eau Claire Memorial scored five runs in the top half of the frame and Waunakee responded with six of their own in its at-bat.
Waunakee added a run in the second, and the Old Abes plated one in the seventh but couldn’t get the tying run.
Going 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot, Jack Shepski also walked once and scored a run. Tate Schmidt reached base three times, as he went 1-for-2 and walked twice. Luke Shepski also had a 1-for-2 day at the plate, driving in a run and walking twice, with Howie Rickett going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Cody Nelson and Jackson Ehle each had an RBI, with Ehle and Rickett both collecting a stolen base.
Trevor Stevens, Nolan Feasel and Jack Shepski combined to pitch Waunakee to victory, with Feasel and Shepski allowing only one between them in five innings of relief. The three totaled five strikeouts.