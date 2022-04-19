Nobody was getting a hit off Jack Shepski or Cody Nelson.
The two Waunakee pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in the Warriors’ 12-0 whitewashing of Portage on Tuesday, April 12, as the bats came alive as well.
“The team did a lot of great things against Portage,” said Waunakee Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “The bats created a lot of action and baserunners were opportunistic. The offense had 12 different guys work their way on base through the five innings of play.”
The Warriors evened their overall record at 2-2, with a 2-0 mark in Badger East Conference play.
In tossing their no-hitter, Shepski and Nelson struck out eight and did not allow a baserunner past first base.
Luke Shepski erupted at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Andy Nordloh had a pair of hits, to go with an RBI and a run scored, while Cory King went 2-for-3 and Jackson Ehle had two hits in four trips to the plate.
Just as productive, Tate Schmidt and Howie Rickett both hit triples, scored a pair of runs and had an RBI. On the day, Waunakee banged out 11 hits and committed no errors.
Jack Shepski got the win on the mound, striking out five and walking two. Nelson fanned three and walked two.
Scheduled to play at Watertown on Tuesday, April 19, the Warriors were slated to return home to play Watertown on Thursday, April 21, before heading to DeForest on Saturday, April 23, for a doubleheader and welcoming Baraboo on Monday, April 25, and Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 26.