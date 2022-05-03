Better late than never for the Waunakee baseball team.
Facing perennial power Sun Prairie on Friday, April 29, the Warriors gave up a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh and found themselves trailing for the first time all night.
They had an answer and emerged with a thrilling 3-2 win.
“This game was a true pitchers’ duel,” said Waunakee Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “Both starting pitchers went six innings and kept batters uncomfortable throughout. The Warriors gave up a late lead but had the perfect response.”
Thingvold said the Warriors (9-4 overall, 8-2 in Badger East Conference play) focus at the plate in their half of the seventh paid off.
“Putting together their best stretch of offense for the day in the seventh, solid plate approaches and good baserunning put the Warriors in position for an eventual walk-off win,” said Thingvold. “This game showed the team what they are capable of moving forward, putting together their most complete performance of the year.”
Andy Nordloh had two of Waunakee’s five hits, as Howie Rickett and Carter Lory drove in two of the Warriors’ three runs.
Trevor Stevens threw six shutout innings in his start, striking out three, walking three and allowing three hits. Jack Shepski had the Warriors’ lone extra-base hit, with a double.
In his one inning of relief, Nolan Feasel gave up a pair of runs on two hits, but he got the win.
Waunakee split with Beaver Dam, edging the Golden Beavers 4-3 on Thursday, April 28, after falling 3-1 two days earlier.
“On Tuesday, we couldn't find a way to push a run across,” said Thingvold. “We had plenty of opportunities against very strong pitching, but it always seemed like Beaver Dam would make a big defensive play when it mattered. The team battled hard but today just wasn't our day.”
Their Warriors’ fortunes changed the next time around.
“On Thursday, the team was able to get a little redemption from Tuesday when they traveled to Beaver Dam,” said Thingvold. “The bats came up big when it mattered in the fifth scoring three runs that inning to take the lead. The team stayed stoic as Beaver Dam tried to mount a comeback. The team continues to grind even when things don't go their way, finding ways to overcome challenges and eventually end up on top.”
Rickett drove in two RBI, with a double in two at-bats. Jack Shepski had a hit and two walks, as Luke Shepski also finished with an RBI, going 1-for-3. Lory also went 1-for-3.
Bucky Kuhn started for Waunakee, lasting four innings and surrendering three earned runs, walking three and striking out two. Cody Nelson got the win, with one and two-thirds innings of work, as Jack Shepski closed out the win.
Both teams had six hits on Tuesday, April 26, but after taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Beaver Dam shutdown the Warriors. The Golden Beavers scored two runs in the third and added another in the sixth. Lory led Waunakee with two hits, while Luke Shepski hit a double.
Bucky Kuhn played a key role on Monday, May 2, as Waunakee topped Reedsburg 10-7.
“The Warriors needed to win ugly at Reedsburg,” said Thingvold. “We handed them a bunch of runs early and had to stay in the game for the opportunity to comeback. Clutch at bats in the seventh and eighth helped seal another come-from-behind victory. The Warriors continue to be the cream that rises to the top.”
Down 7-4, Waunakee plated three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to pull ahead of the Beavers. Luke Shepski’s single put the Warriors ahead for good, but Kuhn had a big hit late to spur the comeback.
Kuhn also tossed three innings in relief, allowing only one run and striking out two to keep Waunakee within striking distance.
Shea Ducharme, Nelson and Jack Shepski also pitched for Waunakee, with Shepski getting the win, allowing only one hit and tossing two shutout innings, while striking out two.
In the leadoff spot, Jack Shepski played the role of ignitor, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs and an RBI. Luke Shepski also went 4-for-5, with a double. He drove in three runs and scored two. Nordloh also finished with three RBI, while Lory went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.