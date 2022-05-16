It wasn’t the kind of start new coach Justin Acker was hoping for, but he’s hoping to see improvement from the Waunakee Local Nine in 2022.
“We hope to be competitive in every game,” said Acker. “We finished under .500 last year, and this year’s goal is to get over that hump. We also set goals to make the playoffs, win at least one game in the playoffs.”
On Sunday, May 15, the Local Nine (5-6 last season, fourth place in the Northern East Division0 was humbled by Mazomanie 10-0 in Waunakee’s season opener, despite collecting seven hits.
In the leadoff spot, Ryan Fueger went 2-for-3, while Jarrett Fueger had two hits in four trips to the plate. Out of his catcher spot, Jeff Thomason had a double. Still, the Local Nine left 10 runners on base.
Blake Bieri started for Waunakee, going six innings and striking out five, while allowing six earned runs. Noah Dixon and Finn Melchior also pitched for the Local Nine.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Mazomanie plated two runs before tacking on four in the fifth, and two more in both the seventh and eighth innings. Mazomanie homered twice.
Looking at the season ahead, the Local Nine, whose 2021 campaign ended with a first-round playoff loss to Sauk Prairie, return eight starters. Acker feels Waunakee has plenty of pitching depth, with more than six throwers with quality varsity experience and more than four who’ve been college pitchers. The top pitchers for Waunakee are expected to be Blake Bieri, Dayne Oleson, Adam Acker and Dixon.
Generating power will be difficult for this year’s bunch, according to Acker.
One key player the Local Nine was Ty Radke, the team’s starting catcher and part-time shortstop and centerfielder.
Among the players returning are Misha Capaul, Dixon, Zach Stoffels, Thomasen, Jarrett and Ryan Fueger, Bryce Bieri, Blake Bieri, Dane Luebke, Dayne Oleson, and Adam Acker.
Newcomers Riley Ripp, Zach Johnson, Caden Hough and Melchior will be asked to contribute.
When it comes to intangibles, this year’s squad is looking good.
“Good group of guys and fun to be around,” said Coach Acker. “Good team chemistry.”