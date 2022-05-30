The Local Nine rallied for a 6-4 win over Cross Plains on Sunday in Home Talent baseball action.
“We kept battling each at-bat and each pitch,” said Waunakee Head Coach Justin Acker.
After Cross Plains opened the scoring in the fourth inning, Waunakee tied it in the top of the fifth with an RBI double by Dane Luebke, plating Adam Acker.
But Cross Plains moved out to a 4-1 advantage, scoring a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Local Nine put two runs on the board in the eighth, as Bryce Bieri scored on a wild pitch after leading off the inning with a double. Jarrett Fueger scored on an RBI groundball by Jeff Thomasen.
A three-run ninth inning proved to be the difference. Ryne Fueger led off with a walk, with Luebke singling to right. Riley Ripp drove in Fueger with an RBI single up the middle, before Bryce Bieri singles to right to score Luebke. Finn Melchoir singled to center to plate Ripp for the final run, as Waunakee outhit Cross Plains 14-4.
“Pitching was solid but a bit wild,” said Coach Acker.
Melchoir started and lasted four innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one run while striking out five. He was relieved by Caden Hough, who pitched the next three innings and gave up one hit, six walks and three runs, while fanning three. Acker then pitched the last two innings, giving up no hits, three walks and no runs while striking out three.
Coach Acker cited two stellar double plays in the game for Waunakee, one by Misha Capaul and Jarrett Fueger up the middle and one unassisted double play by Riley Ripp at first.
“It was a really good weekend of baseball for us winning both games and getting a lot of guys at bats and time on the mound,” said Coach Acker.
Next weekend we travel to Ashton for a 1 pm game on Sunday, June 5th.
Waunakee 11, Cazenovia 1
Blake Beiri limited Cazenovia to just four hits on the mound, while striking out seven and walking none on Saturday, May 28, in a Local Nine victory.
Waunakee banged out 11 hits and stole eight bases in the Local Nine's first win of the year.