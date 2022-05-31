A sterling pitching performance, some good glove work and a whole lot of patience helped the Waunakee baseball team win its 3-1 over Oregon on Tuesday, May 24.
It was the regular-season finale for the Warriors.
‘The Warriors had to hunker down in this game and trust the process,” said Warrior Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “They hit a lot of hard balls but couldn't get anything to fall early on. Some solid pitching and great defense once again kept them in the game until the bats were able to come around. The group never panicked and just kept doing what they have done all year and once again it worked out for them.”
Trailing 1-0 after the third inning, the Warriors took the lead in the sixth with a two-run inning. They added one more in the seventh for insurance.
Tate Schmidt had the only RBI for Waunakee, finishing 1-for-4 on the day. Howie Rickett, Luke Shepski, Shea Ducharme and Peter James all had hits as well, as Oregon outhit the Warriors 8-5.
Three Waunakee hurlers combined to pitch the Warriors to victory, with Cory King getting the win. He threw two innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs. Carter Lory started and went three innings, walking four and giving up four runs, as well as the only Oregon run.
Jack Shepski tossed two innings of scoreless ball, fanning four.
The Badger East Conference champion Warriors head into the postseason with a 17-6 overall record. They were slated to open regional play by hosting Madison East on Tuesday, May 31.