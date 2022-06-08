Luke Shepski pitched a gem. Then, things turned ugly.
Having recovered from an elbow injury, Shepski tossed a complete game in his first start of the season, leading the Warriors to a 3-0 sectional semifinal win over Verona on Tuesday, June 7, at home.
“The team really shined in the Verona game,” said Warriors Head Coach Micah Thingvold. “They did all the things that have made them great this year. A masterful pitching performance, supported by spectacular defense. These guys have limited the team's chances all year and that was on full display this game.”
The offense came through when it was needed.
“The guys consistently put together great at bats against some really tough pitching,” said Thingvold. “The Warriors were the constant aggressors in this game, and they came out on top because of it. A great win for this team.”
Waunakee jumped out on top 2-0 in the first inning and added another run in the third, as the Warriors outhit Verona 8-3. Each team committed one error.
Luke Shepski also went 2-for-3 at the plate, as did Carter Lory. Lory also had an RBI and a double. Howie Rickett and Luke Shepski also had doubles
Meanwhile, Tate Schmidt finished with two hits.
Andy Nordloh had Wauankee’s other RBI.
On the mound, Luke Shepski was in control throughout, scattering three hits, walking one and striking out five.
It was a different story against Sun Prairie, as the Warriors gave up three unearned runs early on before the Cardinals got their first hit in a 9-1 loss that ended Waunakee’s season.
A five-run outburst in the third inning sealed Waunakee’s fate.
“It is always hard to have the season end sooner than you wanted,” said Thingvold. “Sun Prairie executed throughout the game and never let us get our footing. The guys kept battling though. Even when things looked bleak, they kept trying to claw back. It just wasn't meant to be on this day. I am proud of how they battled throughout the game and year.”
Sun Prairie had just one more hit than the Warriors, but Waunakee committed five errors and issued five walks. Waunakee’s lone run came in the second inning, as Peter James had the RBI and Lory crossed the plate. Nobody had more than one hit for the Warriors.
Regionals
After falling behind 3-1 against Madison East on Tuesday, May 31, the Warriors regrouped and started plating runs late en route to a 9-6 victory to open the postseason.
“The team did a great job applying pressure on Madison East,” said Thingvold. “We had good at bats throughout the game that wore on their pitchers as the game went on. This helped us score six runs between the fifth and sixth innings. This was a great game to prepare the team for a playoff run.”
Rickett went 3-for-4, driving in three runs and scoring twice, as he also tripled. Going 2-for-2, Nordloh knocked in a pair of runs and scored once, as James went 2-for-2 – with a double – and scored twice. Luke Shepski had a triple in the game.
Luke Kuhn started for Waunakee and lasted five and two-thirds innings in a gutsy outing, before giving way to Jack Shepski, who held East scoreless over an inning and a third.
Against Onalaska on Thursday, June 2, the Warriors earned the regional title with a 10-3 victory, scoring a combined eight runs in the first two innings.
Along with stealing three bases, Rickett scored three runs, as Cory King went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jack Shepski had a pair of RBIs, as did Kuhn.
Luke Shepski relieved starter Trevor Stevens and put in five innings of work, allowing just one run and striking out five. Nordloh threw a scoreless inning in relief.
“The team had a bit of a chip on their shoulder coming into this game,” said Thingvold. “Onalaska got us earlier in the year and these guys wanted redemption. The game didn't start how we wanted, giving up two in the first, but we responded in a perfect way, scoring the next nine. This group has done an amazing job all year of responding when things aren't going their way and this game was a perfect example of that.”