Waunakee starting pitcher Blake Bieri (middle) is all smiles as he’s being congratulated for throwing a two-hit shutout in the Local Nine’s 1-0 win at Sauk Prairie in a Northern Section semifinal playoff win on Sunday. The victory sends Waunakee to the Northern Section final on Sunday at Middleton.
Waunakee’s Finn Melchoir tries to avoid a tag in a controversial play at the plate in the ninth inning of the Local Nine’s 1-0 win Sunday at Sauk Prairie. Melchoir was called out, but Waunakee went on to win the Northern Section semifinal playoff game.
Waunakee's Blake Bieri was three outs away from a no-hitter. Preserving the shutout was even more important.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, Bieri shackled Sauk Prairie hitters for eight innings, keeping the Twins hitless. He allowed two hits in the ninth, and with runners on first and second with one out, Bieri struck out the next two batters, as the Local Nine held on for a 1-0 Home Talent win in a memorable Northern Section semifinal playoff win.
The house was packed at Sauk Prairie.
“The atmosphere at the ballpark was electric,” said Local Nine Head Coach Justin Acker. “With any 1-0 game, every pitch and play was so important. Put that on top of Blake taking the no-hitter into the ninth and our energy was through the roof. Now our focus turns to Middleton.”
Waunakee heads to Middleton on Sunday, Aug. 21, to take on the 29ers in the Northern Section final at 1 p.m. Middleton went 13-0 in league play to win the Northern East Division regular season title.
Sunday belonged to Bieri, who threw a complete game, walked two and fanned 11. The biggest strikeout came with two outs in the ninth, as the last Twins hitter worked a full count. With the runners on the move, Bieri snapped off a knee-buckling curveball that froze Sauk’s cleanup hitter, setting off a wild celebration.
The game was 0-0 until the top of the sixth inning, when Riley Ripp led off with a walk. Misha Capaul entered the game to run for Ripp and advanced to second on a Bryce Bieri groundout. Finn Melchoir singled, moving Capaul to third. Jeff Thomasen lined a single to center to plate Capaul for the only run of the game.
Meanwhile, Blake Bieri was getting stronger, putting down the Twins in order in the seventh with a pair of strikeouts, allowing a leadoff walk in the eighth before fanning two more, and then closing things out in the ninth.
Waunakee had a chance to add an insurance run in its half of the ninth. Melchoir walked with nobody out, and Thomasen reached on an error by the third baseman. Jarrett Fueger hit into a fielder’s choice and made it to first, as Melchoir scampered to third on the play.
The inning ended with controversy, as Melchoir tried to score on a sacrifice fly but was called out at the plate. The Local Nine refocused behind Blake Bieri, who kept the Twins off the scoreboard.
For the game, Thomasen had a pair of hits, while Jarrett Fueger, Bryce Bieri and Melchoir each had one.