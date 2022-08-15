Waunakee's Blake Bieri was three outs away from a no-hitter. Preserving the shutout was even more important.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, Bieri shackled Sauk Prairie hitters for eight innings, keeping the Twins hitless. He allowed two hits in the ninth, and with runners on first and second with one out, Bieri struck out the next two batters, as the Local Nine held on for a 1-0 Home Talent win in a memorable Northern Section semifinal playoff win.