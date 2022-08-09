Acker on the mound
Adam Acker (22) has been one of the Local Nine's pitchers this season. Waunakee travels to Sauk Prairie for a Northern Section semifinal game on Sunday, Aug. 14.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Beating Black Earth in the Northern Section postseason quarterfinals was a big deal, but the Waunakee Local Nine want more.

Manager Justin Acker is looking for the team to “… capture the momentum from our first Local Nine playoff win in many years and not be satisfied.”