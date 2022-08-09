Beating Black Earth in the Northern Section postseason quarterfinals was a big deal, but the Waunakee Local Nine want more.
Manager Justin Acker is looking for the team to “… capture the momentum from our first Local Nine playoff win in many years and not be satisfied.”
On Sunday, Aug. 14, Waunakee travels to Sauk Prairie to take on the Twins in a Northern Section semifinal battle. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7, but the weather forecast forced its postponement.
At 10-3, the Twins ended the regular season tied atop the Northern West Division with Mazomanie. Sauk Prairie is no joke.
“They are a very well-balanced team,” said Acker. “They have only allowed 38 runs in 14 games this season, while scoring 111 runs. They have a good mix of veteran Home Talent players and younger skilled players. They have nine players hitting over .300 in Sunday league action. They beat Ashton 7-2 in round 1 after losing to them 7-6 back on July 3.”
The Twins do enjoy their home cooking. Waunakee will have to maintain its poise.
“Sauk always has great crowds at their games,” said Acker. “We need to relish in the fact that we are there to send them home unhappy – use the fact that we are playing on the road again as motivation.”
Acker is hoping Local Nine fans make the trek to Sauk Prairie on Sunday.
“Their home-field advantage is something we will need to overcome,” said Acker. “A good Waunakee crowd will certainly help in that regard.”
It’ll take a focused effort to defeat the Twins, according to Acker.
“Staying physically and mentally engaged for the entire nine innings,” answered Acker, when asked what the Local Nine need to do to win. “Realize the most important pitch/play, whether we are hitting, pitching or fielding, is the next pitch.”
Waunakee’s pitchers will have their hands full trying to keep Adam Juran and Elliot Dederich in check. Juran is hitting .429 for the season, with two home runs. Dederich’s batting average is a healthy .432. Sam Koenig also has two homers for the Twins.
The good thing is, Waunakee is on a roll, having won three of their last four games.
“We have been playing with great energy the last month or so,” said Acker. “The walk-off win in the regular season versus Black Earth and the win at Ashton a few weeks back gave us a lot of confidence moving into the playoffs. We have a nice problem to have with 13-14 players that could play/start for other teams in the league, but we can only start nine or 10 (with the DH).”
Airtight defense and stingy pitching are keys for Waunakee, as usual.
“Our bench is always into the game, and they keep the positive energy going throughout the game,” said Acker. “Blake (Bieri) has been a workhorse on the mound, but we also have three to four other pitchers that have done very well. Defensively, we have been really solid. We've only committed one error in our last 36 innings. We really hope that trend continues.”