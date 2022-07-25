Sunday’s heartbreaker was a little easier to take after the Local Nine defeated Ashton a day earlier.
After downing the A’s 5-1 on the road on Saturday, Waunakee (7-6) lost at Plain on a walk-off home run in a Home Talent League thriller to drop to third place in the Northern East Division.
“No lead is safe with the short fences at their park, and we needed to extend the lead but just didn't come up with the needed hits,” said Local Nine Manager Justin Acker. “We are looking forward to rebounding next Sunday at Black Earth (8-5) in our playoff game.”
After falling behind 1-0 to Plain in the first inning, Waunakee plated three runs in the top of the third, as Dane Luebke hammered a two-run homer after Howie Rickett led with a double. Riley Ripp then crushed a round-tripper of his own.
Ripp’s second home run of the game led off the fifth, making it 4-1. Plain started to rally in the bottom of the seventh with a home run and a two-run blast an inning later tied it up. Another homer in the bottom of the ninth gave Plain the win, even though Waunakee outhit its opponent 13-10.
Luebke finished with three hits, while Rickett, Ripp, Bryce Bieri and Misha Capaul had two hits apiece. Finn Melchoir and Zach Stoffels each had a hit.
Meanwhile, Blake Bieri pitched a complete game, recording 14 strikeouts and no walks. He gave up five runs on 10 hits.
Helped by four A’s errors, the Local Nine left Ashton on Saturday feeling on top of the world.
“That was a great win for the team and the program as a whole,” said Justin Acker. “Ashton has been a team that's had our number in the previous years. It was a very-well played game by our pitchers and defense. We were able to do enough at the plate to get the victory.”
Waunakee put two runs on the board in the first inning, as Rickett led off the game with a walk, Luebke singled to right and Melchoir smacked a two-hit to score Rickett. Luebke raced home after the left fielder misplayed the ball.
Ashton trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with a run in the fourth. It stayed that way until the eighth, when Dayne Olesen led off with a walk. Stoffels bunted into a fielder’s choice. Rickett’s single moved Stoffels to second, and Luebke flied out to deep center field, as Stoffels tagged up and advanced to third.
Ripp’s RBI single allowed Rickett to go to second, before Bryce Bieri singled to load the bases. A hard grounder hit by Melchoir was fumbled by the second basemen, leaving the door open for Luebke and Ripp to score.
Each team had seven hits, as Ripp and Luebke both collected a pair of hits, while Rickett, Bieri and Melchoir had one each.
Waunakee starting pitcher Adam Acker cruised through six innings of work to get the win, allowing one run on six hits and striking out four, while issuing two walks. Zach Johnson was awarded the save, throwing three scoreless innings. Johnson gave up a hit, walked one and fanned four batters.
Ashton is 6-7 in the Northern East Division, after falling 6-3 to Middleton on Sunday.