Acker on the mound
Adam Acker (22) has been one of the Local Nine's pitchers this season. Waunakee defeated Black Earth on Sunday in a Northern Section quarterfinal playoff game.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The Local Nine jumped out early and didn’t look back.

In the quarterfinals of the Northern Section playoffs, Waunakee’s Home Talent team scored five runs in the first inning en route to an 11-1 pummeling of Black Earth on Sunday on the road, as pitcher Blake Bieri threw his seventh complete game of the season.