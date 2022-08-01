The Local Nine jumped out early and didn’t look back.
In the quarterfinals of the Northern Section playoffs, Waunakee’s Home Talent team scored five runs in the first inning en route to an 11-1 pummeling of Black Earth on Sunday on the road, as pitcher Blake Bieri threw his seventh complete game of the season.
“We came out loose with a lot of confidence and energy,” said Riley Ripp, one of two Waunakee players who had three hits on the day. “It felt great to get that first playoff win under our belt. Great pitching by Blake and solid defense with no errors and two double plays were keys to our victory.”
In that first inning, Howie Rickett and Dane Luebke walked, and Riley Ripp singled to plate Rickett, moving Luebke to third.
The Local Nine kept the pressure on, as Bryce Bieri smacked a two-strike double to right to score Luebke, with Ripp racing to third. Then, it was Finn Melchoir’s turn, as he ripped a single with two strikes, sending Ripp home and Bieri to third. Melchoir then stole second and Ryne Fueger hit a sacrifice fly to eventually score Melchoir.
Waunakee wasn’t done, as they tacked on two more runs in the top of the second to go up 7-0. Ripp worked his way on base with a two-out walk, with Bieri hitting a single. Melchoir followed up by singling to center, and the outfielder misplayed the ball, allowing Ripp and Bieri to score and Melchoir to go to third.
In the top of the sixth, the Local Nine added another insurance run, as Rickett led off with a single to right. Luebke then singled to left, and Ripp singled to score Rickett.
Black Earth got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, but Waunakee struck again in the seventh. Jeff Thomasen drilled a one-out single to left, Zach Stoffels singled to center, and Misha Capaul hit a two-out RBI single to score Thomasen.
There was more where that came from, as Waunakee scored again in the eighth, as Ripp doubled to left center to plate Luebke, who led off the inning with a double to left.
In the ninth, Stoffels singled and Dayne Oleson and Rickett walked to load the bases for Luebke, who hit a sacrifice fly to score Stoffels.
“We learned from last week that we can never be satisfied with a lead,” said Waunakee manager Justin Acker. “We continued to tack on runs, which was a great lesson to be learned. We are really looking forward to the next challenge in the semifinals.”
The Local Nine outhit Black Earth 17-9, as Finn Melchoir had three hits for Waunakee. Luebke, Bryce Bieri, Thomasen and Stoffels all had two hits, while Rickett, Jarrett Fueger and Capaul each had one. Ripp had two walks to go along with his three hits.
Blake Bieri allowed one run on nine hits and one walk, while fanning nine batters.
On Sunday, Aug. 7, Waunakee will travel to Sauk Prairie to take on the Twins at 1 p.m.