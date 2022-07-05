Winners of five of their last six games, Waunakee’s Home Talent team blasted Wisconsin Dells 12-1 on the road on Sunday, July 3, scoring eight runs in the first inning.
“We jumped on them early and it set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Matt Stanek, who was serving as interim manager Matt Stanek. “Blake (Bieri) had another strong pitching performance, and everyone was able to contribute.”
Dane Luebke ignited Waunakee’s first inning outburst with a one-out single. After Riley Ripp reached base, Bryce Bieri singled to center, as Waunakee loaded the bases. Finn Melchoir singled to right to plate Luebke and Ripp and then stole second, allowing Bieri to score from third.
Then, Howie Rickett walked, and Jeff Thomasen singled to load the bases again. A single by Zach Stoffels singled to drive in Melchoir and Rickett, and Misha Capaul singled, putting three men on for Luebke, who cleared the bases with a three-run double.
Ripp singled, but the inning ended when Luebke was thrown out at home.
The Dells answered with a run in the bottom of the second, but Waunakee responded with four runs in the top of the third, as Stoffels reached by error and Ryne Fueger was hit by a pitch, before Luebke singled to load the bases. Ripp doubled to center to bring home Stoffels and Fueger. Beiri reached on an error, with Luebke scoring on the play. Melchoir singled to plate Ripp.
That was all the scoring for Waunakee, as the Local Nine led 12-1 after three innings. The game ended after seven innings due to the run rule.
Luebke, Bryce Bieri and Melchoir each had three hits, as Ripp and Stoffels finished with two hits apiece. Every starting player scored at least one run.
On the mound, Blake Bieri pitched all seven innings, giving up five hits, no walks and one run while striking out eight and retiring 15 of the last 18 batters he faced.
Next up for Waunakee is a home game Sunday at Murphy Field against Middleton.
The Local Nine was also scheduled to host Ashton on Monday, July 4, but the game was rained out. A rescheduling date has not been confirmed.
Waunakee is now tied for second with Ashton in the Northern East Division with a 5-3 record. Middleton sits in first place with a 9-0 mark.