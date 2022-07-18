The lead kept changing hands.
In the end, Waunakee ended up on top, rallying for a thrilling 8-7 walk-off win Sunday over Black Earth in Home Talent League action.
Zach Johnson’s stellar relief pitching was a key factor. So was putting runs on the board early.
“The back-and-forth nature of the game made it exciting throughout,” said Local Nine Head Coach Justin Acker. “Zach came in and pitched really well for his five innings. Jumping out to a 4-0 lead was great for our confidence, and we were able to carry it through all nine innings.”
It was a crucial win for Waunakee, who moved into a tie for second in the Northern East Division with Ashton and Black Earth. All three teams have a 6-5 record. The Local Nine have clinched a Northern Section playoff berth.
The Local Nine fell behind in the top of the eighth inning, when Black Earth plated three runs to go up 7-5. Waunakee got a run back in the bottom of the frame, as Adam Acker walked and Misha Capaul singled to set the table for a run-scoring Howie Rickett double.
Trailing by a run going into their last at-bat, the Local Nine mounted their comeback, as Finn Melchoir singled and stole second. Jeff Thomasen singled, moving Melchoir to third. Adam Acker hit into a fielder’s choice, as Melchoir scored the tying run. Zach Stoffels singled and Adam Acker ran to third on a fielding error.
Capaul sent Waunakee fans home happy by singling in Adam Acker with the game-winning run.
“I was really impressed how our hitters were competitive every pitch and had solid approaches at the plate,” said Justin Acker. “Only striking out twice really puts pressure on their defense.”
Waunakee wasted no time getting on top of Black Earth with a first inning outburst. Rickett led off with a walk and a steal, with Riley Ripp singling him to third. Johnson doubled to score Rickett, as Ripp advanced to third.
Melchoir singled to drive in Ripp, as the merry-go-round kept going with Johnson ending up at third base. Melchoir stole second before Thomasen hit an RBI single to plate Johnson. Melchoir was on third when Adam Acker laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring in Melchoir and move Thomasen to second.
However, Black Earth scored four runs of their own in the top of the third inning to knot the game at 4-4. Waunakee wrestled the lead back with two outs in the fifth, as Melchoir singled and stole second and Thomasen singled to plate his teammate.
For the game, Waunakee racked up 17 hits, compared to 12 for Black Earth. Thomasen paced the Local Nine with four hits, while Melchoir, Capaul and Stoffels totaled three hits apiece. Rickett, Dane Luebke, Ripp and Johnson each had one hit for the Local Nine.
On the mound, Melchoir started and lasted three innings, allowing four hits, two walks and four runs, to go with four strikeouts. Johnson tossed the next five innings, walking three and giving up three runs on seven hits. He struck out one. Adam Acker kept Waunakee close, pitching a scoreless ninth and striking out two.
The Local Nine travel to Ashton on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game and hit the road again on Sunday to take on Plain in the regular-season finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.