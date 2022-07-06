featured hot Makeup date for Local Nine's postponed game with Ashton set for July 12 plindblad plindblad Author email Jul 6, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A makeup date for the postponed Home Talent baseball game between Waunakee and Ashton has been announced.The two teams will play on Tuesday, July 12, on the Waunakee High School diamond. Their game on Sunday was rained out. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now WaunaBoom 2022: Big music, big booms Dane County detectives arrest driver in fatal hit and run DOT begins Interstate planning process for I90/94 corridor Wisconsin physicians speak out against abortion law Innovative Flex Lane on Madison Beltline to improve mobility, reliability Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin