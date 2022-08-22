Leading 9-1 after four innings, Waunakee’s Home Talent team let the Northern Sectional championship slip away in an exciting 12-11 loss to Middleton on Sunday, as the 29ers hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth and won it on a walk-off sacrifice fly.
“We accomplished a lot of our goals for the season,” said Local Nine Manager Justin Acker. “The playoff wins gave us a glimpse at how good we can be. Next season our goals will be different. It won't be our first rodeo if we get back to the championship game. Today's experience definitely hurts, but there's no doubt we will grow from it. After the game, I could really tell how much playing baseball meant to them. It was such a pleasure coaching these young men.”
Waunakee ends up 9-7 overall. It was a rollercoaster of a season with more highs than lows.
“This was by far the most fun summer of baseball in my nine years of home talent; also the most successful,” said Local Nine pitcher Blake Bieri. “We hope everyone comes back for next year. This one game doesn't define our season.”
The Local Nine outhit Middleton 19-14, but the 29ers capitalized on eight walks and four Waunakee errors.
It looked good early on for the Local Nine, as Waunakee erupted for five runs. Riley Ripp smacked a run-scoring double to left center, before RBI singles by Bryce Bieri, Jeff Thomasen and Jarrett Fueger. Ryne Fueger also singled to load the bases for Zach Stoffels, whose sacrifice fly scored Thomasen.
The Local Nine added two more runs in the third, as Finn Melchoir singled to lead off and Thomasen drove him in with a double to left. A ball that was misplayed by Middleton allowed Thomasen to advance to third, as Stoffels followed up with a run-scoring single.
Thomasen, who had three hits on the day, had an RBI single as part of a two-run fifth for the Local Nine, with Bryce Bieri’s sacrifice fly plating Howie Rickett, who led off the frame with a single.
Middleton started to mount its comeback in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs on four singles and four walks. The 29ers added another in the sixth and got a three-run homer in the seventh to pull to within one run of Waunakee at 11-10.
A solo home run in the bottom of the ninth tied it, and Middleton manufactured the winning run on a single, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly to win it.
Dane Luebke finished with four hits for the Local Nine, while Rickett, Ripp, Bryce Bieri, Melchoir and Jarrett Fueger collected two hits apiece. Ryne Fueger and Stoffels each had one hit.
Blake Bieri, who nearly pitched a no-hitter the week prior against Sauk Prairie, went four and two-thirds innings in the loss to Middleton, allowing seven hits, three walks and six runs. Adam Acker came in and pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up one hit, two walks and a run while striking out one.
It was Zach Johnson’s turn in the sixth inning, as he pitched two innings, gave up four hits and three runs while striking out one. Finn Melchoir tossed one and a third innings and allowed two hits, three walks and two runs while fanning one batter.